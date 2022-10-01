Rarely do jokes write themselves so neatly: the developer behind the massively successful Grand Theft Auto series has suffered one of the biggest leaks in video game history.

On Sept. 18, a user by the name of “teapotuberhacker” began posting dozens upon dozens of (since removed) videos on GTAForums, an online discussion board for fans of Rockstar’s long-running, open-world, street crime-centric series. The clips showed some kind of game in mid-development — assets were in various states of readiness and tools usually limited to developers littered the screen — but the content of the footage (players robbing stores and fleeing police while non-playable characters spout unhinged dialogue) and their setting (southern Florida, possibly a fictionalized Miami) gave credence to teapotuberhacker’s claims: “Here are 90 footage/clips from (Grand Theft Auto) 6.”