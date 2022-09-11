For a nation that did not start eating meat from four-legged animals in earnest until the late 19th century, Japan has certainly taken to it since.

Japanese people are particularly fond of offal, which tends to be shunned in many other cultures. Dishes like motsuni (simmered offal) and horumon yaki (grilled offal) are common ingredients for hot pots at any time of year, but liver is arguably the most popular type of offal. It was even eaten raw as sashimi until July 2012 when it was banned.