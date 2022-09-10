A common pitfall of English-language YouTubers living in Japan is having their content lean too heavily on the country in which they reside. Any aspiring creator can succumb to focusing on the capsule hotels and cat cafes of their local neighborhood.
It’s a trap YouTubers Daidus and Emirichu are aware of, especially having relocated to Tokyo from the United States earlier this year. They are equipped to avoid it, though.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.