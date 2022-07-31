  • Savor these sweet treats, but not for so long that the summer heat gets to them before you do. | RUSSELL THOMAS
    Savor these sweet treats, but not for so long that the summer heat gets to them before you do. | RUSSELL THOMAS
  • SHARE

For some reason, it’s always a good time for ice cream in Tokyo.

Unusual though it may be, spotting someone enjoying an ice cream-filled monaka (sweet wafer sandwich) or cone of soft-serve in the depths of winter is not an ultra-rare occurrence. There’s logic in there somewhere: Frozen treats don’t melt as quickly when the weather is near freezing.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,