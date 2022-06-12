A microcosm of the landscape is before me. A bite-sized roll of cured squid, wrapped in fine cucumber layers and topped with three tiny chrysanthemum petals, is positioned on a circle of natural clay. This, in turn, sits on a plate with an organic water-like glaze, handmade using local soil — and beneath it all is a crafted countertop, its terrazzo-style surface containing small stones from a nearby river.
Sower, a new restaurant on the shores of Lake Biwa in rural Shiga Prefecture, is a celebration of all things terroir — the idea of a complete and holistic integration with the wild landscape that flows around it. The restaurant, located at L’Hotel du Lac in Nagahama, explores this harmony across the spectrum — from the cuisine, which taps into a deep network of local producers, right down to the ceramic plates.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.