    Get everyone involved when you're about to announce an idea at work. Japanese business tends to favor collaboration and laying the groundwork in advance.
A non-Japanese friend asked me the other day if we have “elevator pitches” in Japan. That’s when you find yourself in a space with someone important for a limited period of time, like an elevator, and you pitch them an idea or proposal you have while they are essentially stuck there with you.

Elevator pitches aren’t too common in Japan, though. Work culture here tends to follow a strict hierarchy to avoid any unnecessary conflict.

