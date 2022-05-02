Japan might have a reputation for Michelin-worthy cuisine, but that doesn’t mean the country’s bartenders are sitting on their hands.

At an April 28 ceremony held in Bangkok and livestreamed around the globe, Shinjuku’s Bar Benfiddich was named the best bar in Japan and fifth overall in Asia by the World’s 50 Best List.

Hong Kong’s Coa took top honors for the second year running, but Japanese bars accounted for six of the top 50 spots, including Nara’s Lamp Bar at No. 20 and Shibuya’s The SG Club at No. 21, and a further nine made the cut of the top 100.

While eight Tokyo-area bars made up the lion’s share of Japanese awardees, appraisers also recognized watering holes in the country’s smaller cities, including Aomori’s Ark Lounge (No. 67), Nara’s The Sailing Bar (No. 74) and Gifu’s Barossa Cocktailier (No. 92).

With so many top-shelf cocktail bars to choose from, perhaps imbibers in Japan won’t be tempted any longer toward rojō-nomi (drinking out on the street).

The full Asia’s 50 Best Bar 2022 List can be found on the World’s Best website.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.