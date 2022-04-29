I don’t remember which 四字熟語 (yojijukugo, four-kanji idiom) I first encountered when embarking on my study of Japanese, but I certainly remember the feeling of panic — how the heck was I supposed to read this?

For new Japanese learners (and, depending on the complexity of the character, even some old hats), trying to parse four kanji grouped together, when there’s nary a hiragana or katakana to provide context in sight, can be daunting.

Those unfamiliar with the compounds might wonder if they should use 音読み (on’yomi, Chinese-derived readings) or 訓読み (kun’yomi, Japanese readings) of the characters. Breaking the phrase down into its smaller, more readily digestible compounds — the first two kanji and last two kanji — can sometimes help you figure it out. For example, if you look at the term 四字熟語 itself and your brain glazes over, just focus on the first half — 四字 (yoji, four character) — and then the second half — 熟語 (jukugo, idiom) — to make it less intimidating.

OK, so you have the meaning of the two halves of the phrase. But how do you put it together? Strictly speaking, these four-kanji groupings are idioms or ことわざ (kotowaza, proverbs), making literal translation out of the question. Non-idiomatic compounds, meanwhile, are instead called 四字成語 (yojiseigo, set four-kanji words). Altogether, there are plenty (think several thousand) in modern Japanese. You probably use some of the more common ones in your 日常生活 (nichijōseikatsu, daily life) without realizing it. Does the term 一生懸命 (isshōkenmei, with all of your might) — as in, 昨日の試験のために一生懸命勉強しました (Kinō no shiken no tame ni isshōkenmei benkyō shimashita, I studied as hard as I could for yesterday’s test) — ring a bell? How about 一期一会 (ichigo ichie, once-in-a-lifetime encounter)? Or 一石二鳥 (isseki nichō, two birds one stone)?

No matter your language level, dropping a few of the more useful — or even just cool-sounding — 四字熟語 and 四字成語 into daily conversation is a surefire way to impress your Japanese friends and coworkers, not to mention improve your reading comprehension. Here’s a roundup of a few of 2022’s more popular and interesting phrases, courtesy of website Rank1, compound-phrase database Sanabo and Mynavi. Who knows, one of these might become your new 座右の銘 (zayū no mei, favorite motto).

Coming in first on Rank1 is 勇猛果敢 (yūmōkakan, daring and resolute). This kanji phrase is all about being bold and decisive in the face of difficulty or hardship, and is often used to describe people, as in 田中さんは勇猛果敢な人です (Tanaka-san wa yūmōkakanna hito desu, Tanaka is a dauntless person).

The 果 (ka, enlightenment) character also appears in a top-ranking phrase from Sanabo: 因果応報 (ingaōhō, just deserts). 因果応報 has its origins in the Buddhist concept of karma, and can be used to describe how good actions will incur good rewards, and vice versa: 良いことをし続ければ、その報いは帰ってくる因果応報です (Yoi koto o shitsuzukereba, sono mukui wa kaette-kuru ingaōhō desu, If you keep doing good things, you will reap the rewards). And who knows, maybe one way we can get to that ideal future is through 勤倹力行 (kinkenrikkō, working hard and practicing frugality). With the 物価上昇 (bukkajōshō, price increase) of quite a few daily necessities this month, that mindset is seeming more and more necessary. But we have to be careful about 本末転倒 (honmatsutentō, putting the cart before the horse). Time to bust out a household budget before panicking?

One phrase that made the Top 10 on both Rank1 and Sanabo is 明鏡止水 (meikyō shisui, literally “clear mirror, still water”). This is one of those phrases where the direct translation doesn’t provide immediate guidance on actual meaning. In this case, the compound means something along the lines of “to be under no illusions” or “to approach (something) with a calm disposition.” Use it with ~気持ちで (~kimochi-de, with a feeling of ~) for natural phrasing.

Another idiom making both lists is 百花繚乱 (hyakkaryōran, literally “one-hundred flowers bloom profusely”). This one is also full of symbolism, with the 花 (hana, flowers) meaning talented people, rather than actual blooms. It refers to a period when a plethora of notable people (athletes, artists, etc.) come to the fore at the same time. Though this usually means athletes and artists, in the past few years I’d like to say these are our nurses, doctors and other health care professionals.

And if I can wrap up with a 四字熟語 I find intriguing, may I offer up 魑魅魍魎 (chimimōryō, monsters of the mountains and monsters of the rivers). Not only does it refer to all the 鬼 (oni, demons) and 妖怪 (yōkai, ghosts) that go bump in the night, but also 私利私欲 (shirishiyoku, the desire to act selfishly) and other figurative evils. COVID-19 definitely qualifies as a プチ (puchi, tiny) version, to say the least.

The power of four

Here are four more four-kanji terms that made the lists of the year’s most popular 四字熟語 so far:

獅子奮迅 (shishi funjin, a lion’s mad dash): This is used when someone acts with vigorous force.

(shishi funjin, a lion’s mad dash): This is used when someone acts with vigorous force. 一刀両断 (ittō ryōdan, cut someone in two with a single stroke of the sword): To act without beating about the bush/ to get straight to the point.

(ittō ryōdan, cut someone in two with a single stroke of the sword): To act without beating about the bush/ to get straight to the point. 電光石火 (denkōsekka, lighting flash): To do something at lightning speed.

(denkōsekka, lighting flash): To do something at lightning speed. 天下無双 (tenka musō, matchless in the world): Used when someone is peerless or unrivaled in a certain area or aspect.