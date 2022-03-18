The poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko once said, “Translation is like a woman. If it is beautiful, it is not faithful. If it is faithful, it is most certainly not beautiful.” Besides being incredibly sexist (Yevtushenko was divorced four times if that tells you anything), this is one of the biggest myths surrounding creative translation.

Many people who do not understand the practice of translation believe that literal or direct approaches are more accurate. Therefore, if a sentence reads, ある人が生まれた日 (aru hito ga umareta hi), then a more “accurate” translation to English would be “the day a certain person was born.” While more faithful at first glance, this translation may in fact be introducing mistranslations and is therefore not actually all that faithful.

For instance, the 人 (hito, person) in question might be male or female. And, there is the use of “a certain,” which in English implies inexplicit information that the speaker assumes the listener knows about — for example, “a certain someone is at it again.” The Japanese ある人 (aru hito), on the other hand, often implies “someone” or “some people” without any additional connotations.

The word order in our example sentence has also been shifted in order to make sense to an English reader, further eroding the accuracy of our direct “the day a certain person was born” translation. Even with the shift, the sentence is still somewhat awkward and would not be the construction that a native speaker would naturally produce. Therefore, if the translation reads awkwardly when the original Japanese does not, then the reading experience is unfaithful. You would probably opt for “the day they were born” or “their birthday” if you were going for the more “beautiful” option, which (sorry, Yevtushenko) ends up being the faithful one.

An easier example might be for the Japanese command うるさい (urusai), which translates directly as “noisy” or “deafening” but is more faithfully rendered as “shut up.” As with all translation, context is paramount.

Another factor that impacts translation is the media in which the words are being presented and, subsequently, the target audience for said media.

When watching anime, you’ll sometimes see Japanese terms make their way into the subtitles: 弁当 (bentō, a boxed lunch) or いただきます (itadakimasu, thank you for the food) being two of the more probable ones. Suffixes like さん (san) or ちゃん (chan), used for elders or children, respectively, also tend to be left untouched. That’s because the anime audience tends to be more familiar with Japanese culture and language, willing to do research when a new term pops up.

When the anime is dubbed, however, the target audience is often younger kids and so general terminology such as “lunch” and “let’s eat” tend to be used instead.

When it comes to translating anime, or any media with fictional characters, a translator also needs to take into account the personality of the character they are working with. You might hear a mother tell their child “うるさい,” but in English that mother would more likely say “keep it down” instead of the ruder “shut up.” Taking うるさい and translating it as “would you please” for a person from the Japanese upper classes in the 1920s, or “shut your pie hole” for a factory worker in the 1950s all add nuance to the character in question.

Even after making these decisions, however, the translator seldom has the last word on the matter. Many translators work freelance, meaning there is an editor or manager working for the company on the other end. Literary translators are some of the few people who maintain final say and copyright over their translations, but many of us who work with manga and anime don’t see the final translation until it has been published, and by then it’s gone through an editor, adapter and proofreaders.

Given this chain of command, the idea that translators will change things from the source text to suit an agenda is yet another myth in the industry. More natural wording and characterization is common, because the goal of media translation is to entertain the consumer. Additional information may be added for clarity, such as “bento lunch box,” and obsolete information might be edited out. However, the core meaning and message of the source translation is never changed. At least, not without the publisher’s approval.

There are rare occasions when translating a text where the source introduces problematic phrasing or scenes, such as inappropriate language used by older men toward underaged girls. That was the case with Haruki Murakami’s 1985 novel “Hard-boiled Wonderland and the End of the World,” which depicted intimate scenes between the 35-year-old narrator and a 17-year-old girl. This novel was translated into English in the early 1990s — a time when Japanese media was not as common in the West — so translator Alfred Birnbaum and editor Elmer Luke brought this to the attention of the publishers who decided to tone down or remove these scenes for the English version. This decision was made by Kodansha International after presumably taking into consideration the sensitivities of its target audience and how such scenes would impact sales.

Translation is a complicated process that takes into account many different factors before arriving at the end product. It’s good to remember, though, that if a translation is “not beautiful,” that doesn’t always mean it is “faithful.” And a “beautiful” translation does not necessarily do a disservice to the original language.

