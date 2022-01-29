Yu Shibuya says the allure of the theater is the teamwork that comes from many people trying to achieve a singular goal. | COURTESY OF YU SHIBUYA

A playwright, filmmaker and actor, Yu Shibuya, 42, has been producing works in Japanese and English since 2009. He learned English during his formative years at Tokyo’s Christian Academy in Japan before moving to California to attend the University of Redlands. The most recent screenplay he worked on was for “Colorless,” which debuted at the 2020 Tokyo International Film Festival, and his most recent play, “Sokonashi Ko no Daiboken,” ran in December to rave reviews.

1. You were born on Hachijoji Island, how did you end up in Tokyo? When I was a small kid, my parents moved the family to Itabashi (Ward). They wanted to get me into an international school and subsequently found out about Christian Academy in Japan.

2. How did the Christian education influence you? In school I had a really good friend who was an enthusiastic Christian and he wanted me to join the faith. At the time, we were both in the fifth grade and I backed away because I was very wary … but just before high school graduation, it hit me that Christianity and I were a good fit.

3. What made you decide to study abroad? I wanted to study acting. Halfway through undergrad however, I realized that when you’re acting, you’re a messenger. You get better at conveying the message perhaps, but you have no control over the contents of the message. (Eventually,) I changed my major to creative writing.

4. Workwise, how is being a writer different? When the work starts, the actor already has the script in hand. A writer must begin the process much earlier, all alone, in front of a blank screen. Creating something from nothing requires a huge effort.

5. Is that lonely? It is, but once the script is done it becomes a different story. Films and theater are both composite art forms, with everyone involved bringing their own talent and contribution to the project. It becomes a bit like directing traffic, and very enjoyable. A great play is nothing but words on paper until it’s performed on stage.

6. Why did you choose theater in the first place? I wanted to do something to rescue modern Japanese culture. I saw that actors and performers carried a lot of clout here, so I chose to study acting. I thought that if I became a good actor, I could influence the culture and change it.

7. What made you think Japanese culture needed rescuing? In high school, I was riding the train and people were reading manga magazines with cover photos of bikini-clad girls. I got it that those photos were meant to sell magazines, and unless someone did something about it, the whole culture would be awash in cheap marketing gimmicks. It disturbed me.

8. Did you experience any culture shock when you got to university? There were a couple of things, like the way people in the U.S. treated money. No one carried change and very few people had wallets. The bills were all crumpled in people’s pockets and they would try and get the creases out before using them for vending machines. Also, I was mildly shocked by all the partying on Friday nights and weekends.

9. Do you feel closer to Japan or the U.S.? In Japan, people treat me like an American. I get called out on my “American-ness” a lot because of my international school background. On the other hand, in the U.S. I was told “you’re so Japanese.” I don’t belong completely to either culture.

10. Do you find working in the U.S. more difficult? I’ve only worked professionally in Japan. I think American actors and performers are trained to speak up and give their opinions whereas the Japanese will go into a project ready to listen to the director and follow orders.

The pandemic has affected those in the theater world as they haven’t been able to have those important team-building hangouts at the pub. | COURTESY OF YU SHIBUYA

11. Japanese actors never speak up? They will, once they feel absolutely safe about speaking up. they need to know there will be no consequences attached to stating their opinion.

12. How has the pandemic affected your work? Japanese theater people like to hang out after rehearsals and go drinking together. People need to break the ice before they can feel comfortable working together. Obviously, this wasn’t possible for the past two years.

13. If you could take one book to a desert island what would it be? The Bible. It’s wonderfully versatile and the one reading material that morphs constantly to fit my own life changes and circumstances.

14. Who is your favorite disciple? I never thought of the disciples like that but I find Peter very interesting. He was always the first on the scene, the first to try things out like walking on water, and he stuck with Jesus until the end.

15. What would you be doing if you hadn’t become a playwright? I once watched a documentary about an artisan who makes prosthetic limbs. This artisan was working with a guitarist who had lost his hand, and it was fascinating to see how they collaborated together to create the ultimate prosthetic hand, customized and calibrated to fit the needs of the guitarist. The process called for an extraordinary amount of empathy and imagination. I was fascinated and deeply inspired.

16. Do you have a daily routine? In the mornings. I try to take time aside to read the Bible. It’s so engrossing if you read it from a historical perspective.

17. Which playwright inspires you most? I would have to say William Shakespeare. Did you know that ‘Hamlet’ is played somewhere in the world, every single day of the year? There is just no other scribe whose work has been so enduring and influential.

18. What about traditional Japanese theater, like noh and kabuki? I try to see kabuki once a month. Unfortunately, I tend to fall asleep or I find myself applying Western logic to the storyline, which kind of ruins the experience.

19. What is the allure of theater? There are so many people trying to do this one thing together, which has to be perfect every time. It potentially has the power to guide and heal people.

20. What are your plans for 2022? I’m set to write and direct a feature film. And my second book is due for publishing. Basically, I’ll be doing what I’ve always been doing: listening to people, getting inspired and then writing.

For more information on Yu Shibuya, visit shibu-shibu.com.