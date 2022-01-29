I developed this dish as a way to pay homage to my Italian American roots while also creating a deeply personal spin on one of my favorite food trends in Tokyo at the moment: tomato ramen.

Some of the earliest memories I have of my mother involve making spaghetti and meatballs with her in the kitchen. The visceral experience years later of slurping down a hot bowl of ramen always brought me back to those pasta dinners of my childhood, joyfully devouring forkfuls of spaghetti coated in rich, tangy tomato sauce, almost always accompanied by a savory and satisfying meatball or two — not unlike the luscious chāshū pork belly slices that typically adorn a bowl of ramen.

The natural MSG in the tomatoes and Parmesan cheese in this recipe play nicely with the more traditional Japanese flavors of miso and shoyu, giving this bowl a punch that any truly special ramen experience should deliver. It can also be made at home, relatively easily compared to other types of ramen, and it’s perfect to make in large batches to enjoy over multiple meals.

Recipe:

Serves: 1-4

Prep: 2 hours

Cook: About 5 mins.

Ingredients:

1-4 packs fresh ramen noodles

For the soup:

1 whole chicken carcass (torigara)

2 cans whole tomatoes

1 white onion, peeled and cut in half

2 bay leaves

2 liters of water (enough to cover the chicken carcass in your pot entirely)

12 black peppercorns

salt to taste

For the tare:

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons shoyu

1 tablespoon red miso paste

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-6 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

For the meatballs:

225 grams ground beef

225 grams ground pork

2 eggs

50 grams panko

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried basil

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon shichimi tōgarashi or other red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon shoyu

1 tablespoon MSG (optional)

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

For the garnish:

1 bunch spinach, bok choy or broccoli rabe

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

2 sheets dried nori seaweed

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions:

First, prepare the soup. In a large pot, cover the chicken carcass with cold water and bring it to a boil. Then, boil the carcass for 10 minutes. This will remove impurities from the carcass that will create a scum and cause your soup to be murky if not removed. Wash out the same pot, and then add the carcass, along with the onion, canned tomatoes, bay leaves, peppercorns and cold water to the pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Allow the stock to simmer for two hours, occasionally skimming the surface for any scum that rises to the top. After your soup has simmered for two hours, remove the carcass, tomatoes and spices, and drain the liquid through a strainer. Lightly season with salt to taste and reserve for later. While your soup is simmering, prepare the tare. That’s what will give the dish its intense, umami-rich punch. Add the garlic and olive oil to a nonstick or stainless steel pan over medium heat and saute until fragrant. Then, add the miso paste, tomato paste and shoyu to the pan and cook for two to four minutes, stirring often, until the mixture has reduced to a paste-like texture and has turned a deep, dark red. Transfer the tare to a separate container and reserve for later. Prepare the meatballs. Add the meat, eggs, panko, soy sauce, herbs and spices into a large bowl and gently mix together by hand until a cohesive mixture has formed. Then, roll the mixture into six evenly sized meatballs. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Then, add your meatballs to a stainless steel pot or pan over medium heat and brown on both sides. You can add a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan if the meatballs begin to stick. Once your meatballs have achieved a golden-brown crust on both sides, move them to a baking tray and finish them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until firm to the touch (but still moist) and cooked through. (If you don’t have an oven, you can cover the pot or pan with a lid and place it over low heat, turning the meatballs occasionally, until cooked through). Prepare the garnish. Blanch your greens of choice in lightly salted boiling water for one or two minutes, just until they turn bright green. Drain the greens and wash them under cold water to halt the cooking process, allowing them to remain tender until served. Prepare your tomato ramen for serving. Bring about 475 milliliters of soup to a simmer in a small pot. Add one tablespoon of tare (or to taste) to the bottom of your serving bowl. Then, add one package of fresh ramen to a large pot of boiling water, unsalted, for two minutes. While your ramen is cooking, add the hot soup to the serving bowl, lightly mixing the tare into the soup with a whisk or chopsticks. Drain your noodles and gently add them to the hot soup. Place a meatball in the center of the bowl, along with your greens, dried nori and Parmesan cheese. If desired, add a crack or two of freshly ground black pepper over the Parmesan cheese, and enjoy.

