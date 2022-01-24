Ask any skier or snowboarder for their list of must-visit winter destinations, and Japan will invariably feature.

“Nowhere in the world is there snow quite like it,” says a skier at the Hakuba Happo-One ski resort after more than 1 meter of snow fell in 48 hours during the opening week of January. “It’s fast, deep and just keeps coming.”

With mountains covering more than 70% of the country and some of the world’s heaviest snowfall, skiing is both an integral part of Japanese culture and a magnet for winter sports enthusiasts.

Yet, Japan has had a tumultuous love affair with the sport and resorts now face a number of long-term threats — from declining interest in snow sports to climate change — that have been compounded by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The domestic ski boom of the 1980s, fueled by the economic bubble and bookended by the 1972 Sapporo and 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, led to a record 18 million skiers and snowboarders visiting the 700-plus ski resorts that dotted the country in 1998.

“When I was a child, Hakuba was a smaller ski resort run by local people,” says Toshiro Maruyama, who was born and raised in Hakuba and runs the award-winning Shirouma-so Ryokan that his grandfather started 85 years ago. “However, with the bubble era and then the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics, I experienced the ski boom first hand.”

When that bubble burst, so too did the business models of many of those resorts. By 2016, there were only about 6 million active skiers left in the country and the number of resorts nationwide had fallen to around 500, many of which housed outdated infrastructure and were running with huge operating costs and spiraling debt.

“In the early 2000s, we had a very serious financial situation and we needed to find a solution that would bring tourists back to Hakuba,” says Yojiro Fukushima, director of the Tourism Commission of Hakuba Village.

“We realized that the Japanese economy was showing no signs of bouncing back, so we decided to promote Hakuba abroad, particularly in Australia,” Fukushima says. More recently, these promotional efforts have also targeted tourists from Asian markets such as China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Before the pandemic, inbound skiers were a growing market, helping to stabilize the decline in domestic interest. Between 2013 and 2018, the number of inbound skiers in Japan increased from around 300,000 to more than 880,000.

The money that these winter sports enthusiasts brought to Japan helped to bolster local economies. According to the Japan Tourism Agency, inbound tourists for winter sports spend an average of ¥225,000 during their stay in Japan, compared to an average of ¥153,000 among inbound tourists in general.

Shirouma-so, which was initially a humble lodging catering to farmers and whose lobby still rests on the 300-year-old wooden beams that used to be part of the original farmhouse, has been extremely successful in attracting an international clientele.

“In 2010, foreign customers made up about 10% of guests in the winter season. By 2018, this had risen to 80%,” Maruyama says.

“Japanese guests usually only book for weekends or during the holiday periods, whereas international customers tend to stay longer, which is a lot better for business,” adds Maruyama, who notes that his business almost doubled between 2008 and 2018 as the international market grew.

Ski resorts such as Hakuba and Nozawa Onsen in Nagano Prefecture, and Niseko in Hokkaido, have led the way in marketing themselves and Japan’s now world-renowned powder snow — known as “Japow” — which is famed for being consistently dry and falling in copious amounts.

Sapporo, the nearest major city to Niseko, may even host the Winter Olympics for a second time in 2030 if its bid is accepted by the International Olympic Committee.

On thin ice

The increasing significance of international guests to ski resorts has led to mounting concern about the effects of Japan’s strict COVID-19 border measures — which currently prevent tourists from entering the country — as they extend into a second winter season.

“Hakuba Valley has 10 ski resorts that cater to around 1.5 million skiers per year, of which 380,000 were international guests in 2018,” Fukushima says. “We were expecting this number to continue increasing.”

However, the much anticipated 2020-21 ski season, which was predicted to bring a record number of foreign guests due to a spillover effect from the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, failed to materialize after border restrictions were introduced in spring 2020 in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The damage caused by the halt in international tourism was compounded by the country’s subsequent states of emergency, which scuttled plans for domestic tourists.

“Only 800,000 guests came to Hakuba during the winter of 2020-21, which amounts to less than half of what we were receiving in pre-pandemic times,” Fukushima says.

Niseko has been hit with similarly dismal numbers in the past two years.

“In the 2019 fiscal year, which includes the full 2019-2020 winter season, around 1.7 million tourists stayed in the Niseko area, approximately 550,000 of whom were foreign visitors,” says Mitchel Lange, coordinator of international relations at the Industry and Tourism Division of the Niseko Town Hall. “In the 2020 fiscal year, however, we had about 619,000 guests, of which only 21,000 were foreign visitors.”

Although a snowy start to 2022 and an uptick in domestic tourism due to the lifting of the nationwide state of emergency on Oct. 1 has led to optimism for the 2021-22 season, the situation remains dire for many resorts, and the recent surge in omicron cases threatens what remains of the season.

“The good start (to 2022) is just papering over the cracks,” says John Dyer, who works at the Tourism Association in Furano, another well-known resort town in Hokkaido. “In reality, the past two seasons have been brutal.”

Several ski resorts have already gone into bankruptcy during the pandemic. Due to recent warm winters and the impacts of COVID-19, Mizuho Highland and Utopia Mountain Resort in Shimane Prefecture both went into administration, while the Mount Racey Ski Resort in Yubari, Hokkaido, filed for bankruptcy in January 2021.

“The Sanosaka Snow Resort, which is part of Hakuba Valley, stopped operations this winter after more than 40 years,” Fukushima says. “The resort’s business was already struggling before COVID-19, but the pandemic acted as a final trigger.”

Dave Enright, founder of Evergreen Outdoor Center, the largest English-language ski school in Hakuba, has similarly been affected by a drop in business.

“Pre-travel ban, 95% of our clients were foreigners,” Enright says. “We went from 250 full-time winter employees in 2019 to 25 in 2021, and generated only 10% of revenue compared to the previous year.”

Fukushima says the lack of visitors hurts local businesses as a whole.

“More than 70% of workers in Hakuba Village are engaged in the service industry, which means that they have all suffered tremendously due to the reduced numbers of tourists,” he says.

Some operators have given up on Japan for the 2022 season. Andrew Spragg, owner of Rising Sun Guides in Niseko, employed a team of 20 guides and staff prior to the pandemic, but has seen revenue drop by more than 90% since the introduction of the border control measures and has downsized to just three workers.

“I made the decision recently to go back and guide in Canada this winter,” Spragg says. “My wife and daughter will stay in Japan, but it made sense at this point for me to go somewhere where international tourism is allowed.”

Between 2013 and 2018, the number of inbound skiers in Japan increased from around 300,000 to more than 880,000, with areas such as Nozawa Onsen seeing interest in additional cultural events. | COURTESY OF NOZAWA ONSEN TOURISM ASSOCIATION

Resilience in diversity

The pandemic has highlighted the risk of resorts’ over-reliance on the winter season. Whether through fortune or foresight, the businesses that have been impacted least tend to be the ones with the most diversified operations.

“Although the potential of inbound tourism is enormous, it carries risk if businesses rely on it too much,” says Mikio Katagiri, who competed in two Winter Olympics for Japan and is now president of the Nozawa Onsen Snow Resort. “For about eight years, we have been strengthening our Japanese customer base in tandem with promoting international tourism. As a result, Nozawa has been less damaged than resorts that focus more on international visitors.”

The Hokkaido town of Higashikawa provides another example of how to create a more resilient tourism model.

“Although the number of people using the Asahidake ropeway — the closest ski area to Higashikawa — decreased by 50% in the 2020-21 season, we have not been overly affected,” says Kanako Wilcock, managing director of the Higashikawa Tourism Association. “Higashikawa does not rely exclusively on the winter sports industry, and therefore COVID-19 has had a lesser impact compared to other tourist destinations that depend on skiers coming from abroad.”

Similarly, the summer season in nearby Furano is a huge source of revenue that, coupled with a large and prosperous agricultural sector, has helped the town cope with the fall in international guests during winter.

“Furano is a rare ski resort because winter is almost considered to be low season,” Dyer says. “Pre-COVID, we received around 1 million visitors a year in the summer as opposed to around 400,000 in the winter, of which around a third were foreign visitors.”

Other resorts are also trying to adjust their business models. In response to the pandemic, the Hakuba Tourism Committee and numerous businesses — such as Evergreen Outdoor and Shirouma-so — are encouraging the independently run ski resorts of Hakuba Valley to collaborate and form an all-season and unified mountain resort as a way of spreading business throughout the valley instead of concentrating it in individual resorts.

Shirouma-so, which was initially a humble lodging catering to farmers and whose lobby still rests on the 300-year-old wooden beams that used to be part of the original farmhouse, has been extremely successful in attracting an international clientele during winter. | COURTESY OF SHIROUMA-SO

Future potential

Some sectors offer hope that business will recover swiftly once the pandemic has ended and border restrictions are eased.

The construction and real estate sectors in towns such as Niseko have remained relatively buoyant throughout the pandemic, as businesses and investors eye the long-term opportunities of the resort, with its growing reputation as the ski mecca of East Asia, its ambition to host the 2030 Sapporo Olympics and the planned extension of the Tohoku Shinkansen line that will connect Tokyo to Sapporo in just five hours, with a station slated to be built in Kutchan, just outside Niseko.

“Although we expect things to slow over the next two years, we foresee significant growth from 2024 onward,” says Libby Spears, sales manager on behalf of H2 Group, a Hokkaido-based luxury real estate and hospitality management company. “We are extremely confident about the strength of the market when borders reopen, largely due to pent-up demand for travel.”

The real estate sector in Furano has also experienced significant investments notwithstanding the travel ban.

“Real estate agents had a strong year in 2021, with investors buying land, houses and condos without even being able to visit them,” Dyer says.

And despite the fall in customers, the Niseko Hanazono Resort has just unveiled a new gondola and a heated chairlift for this year’s ski season, anticipating a return to regular business once tourism to Japan resumes.

In Nozawa Onsen, however, Katagiri is less confident of a quick return to pre-pandemic activity.

“The impact of the pandemic was enormous in the short term… and we believe that a cycle of another two to three years will be required for recovery,” Katagiri says.

The new environment

Before the pandemic was declared in 2020, resorts across Japan were suffering from the worst year of snowfall since records began in 1961. Many resorts that were tipped into bankruptcy by the pandemic had already been struggling for years due to lower than expected snowfall and correspondingly short ski seasons.

“Climate change due to global warming can have fatal consequences for snow sports,” says Katagiri, who led Nozawa Onsen to purchase snow cannons to ensure a more reliable supply of snow throughout the season. “This is an extreme measure for an area that sees so much snowfall, but I think that this investment is something that’s absolutely necessary to counter the effects of climate change.”

With future upheaval likely, the pandemic appears to offer a clear lesson: Resorts with the most diversified offerings have the best chance of survival.

In Hakuba, the tourism committee and local businesses are working to promote nonwinter activities such as mountain biking, trekking and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as making the valley a workation destination by boosting Wi-Fi access and creating free co-working spaces.

This approach has successfully transformed Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort, which now sees more customers in the summer than in the winter.

“We are more worried about global warming than COVID-19,” Fukushima says. “The mountains are not the same as they used to be.”

