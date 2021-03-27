In the past year, Ministop has spotlighted melon-flavored treats sourced from all over Japan. And it’s finally showcasing a dessert from the region responsible for growing the finest variety of the fruit.

While the combination is tempting, “Konbini Watch” recommends keeping it simple and enjoying the plain Raiden Melon. While it doesn’t quite approach the richness of Hokkaido chain Seicomart’s various melon-flavored sweets, Ministop’s offering is the finest melon dessert it has rolled out yet, doing the region proud.Introduced in mid-March, the chain’s new Hokkaido Raiden Melon soft-serve ice cream takes a famous variety of the produce grown in the southwest part of the prefecture and transforms it into something special. Available in a cup or a cone (¥270 after tax for both), it comes in two varieties: a bright orange version featuring only the melon flavor, or a mix that swirls in the store’s delectable vanilla creation.

