Lawson has gone cup crazy.

In time for the start of fall, the convenience store’s popular Cupke range — which basically jams a cupcake into a plastic cup — has three new flavors: a coffee chocolate creation (¥315 after tax), a Mont Blanc (¥295 after tax) and a tiramisu (¥270 after tax). The latter two are simple recreations of their respective desserts, but the star is the coffee chocolate, which pairs coffee jelly cubes with a chocolate cake.

For something a little crispier, try Lawson’s new collaboration with kushikatsu skewer chain Kushikatsu Tanaka. This set of four deep-fried items (¥240 after tax) comes in a cup with a packet of sauce. Kushikatsu is a dish that’s tough to mess up; this is a tasty and crunchy hot treat in a mini size. Perfect for a quick (and slightly unhealthy) snack.

