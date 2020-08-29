Satisfying your sweet tooth as a vegan can be a challenge in Tokyo. One new opening in Hiroo, however, offers some relief on this front.

Hal Okada Vegan Sweets Lab lays out its ethos right in the name, and it is ideal for those following strict diets or who have allergies. Opened on Aug. 19, this store currently sells only one item — vegan strawberry shortcake — available as a whole cake (¥4,300 before tax) or by the slice (¥680 before tax).

Though your reaction to the initial lack of choice might be one of disappointment, Hal Okada nails its solo offering. The vegan shortcake delivers just the right amount of sugary goodness you’d expect from the dessert, anchored by juicy strawberries (which, really, are the key to any good shortcake). This quality makes Hal Okada a more than welcome addition to Tokyo’s vegan food scene.

