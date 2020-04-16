Flavorful soup and baked goods to go

Everyone has the best of intentions, but home-cooked meals tend to lose their appeals after a while. Grand Hyatt Tokyo, in Roppongi, aims to help.

The hotel’s Italian Fiorentina Pastry Boutique is offering an array of seasonal soups for takeout, with ciabatta sticks, croissants and mini baguettes on hand to mop up the very last drops from one’s bowl.

The pastry boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While available all year, soup is perfect for spring’s inclement weather.

Flavors rotate daily, but current varieties on offer include burdock, carrot, corn, mushroom, onion, paprika and pumpkin, among others.

Vibrant in look, rich and creamy in flavor and velvety in texture, these soups beg for homemade toppings such as croutons, grilled bacon, nuts or fresh herbs.

The soups are priced at ¥530 each with bread and pastry accompaniments costing ¥140 apiece, taxes not included.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station of the Tokyo Metro Subway Hibiya Line and six minutes from Roppongi Station of Toei Oedo Line. For further details about this offer, visit https://www.tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp/en/restaurants/recommended/fiorentina-pastry-soup-bread/ or call Fiorentina at 03-4333-8780.

An unconventional take on teleworking

When teleworking from home is not possible, or if a break is needed from the house, consider the telework and lunch plan of the Hotel New Otani Makuhari in the city of Chiba available until April 30.

Half (four hours) and full-day (nine hours) options are on offer, with prices starting from ¥10,500 and ¥11,500 (taxes and charges included), respectively, for use of a moderate room.

Free soft drinks in a refrigerator (no refills), parking, internet and wireless LAN, as well as access to air purifiers and humidifiers and an espresso machine all form part of the package.

Lunch options include room service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Choose from three kinds of pasta (firefly squid ink, green onion garlic sauce and whitebait, or chef’s pasta of the day), beef curry or a sandwich to accompany a fresh, vitamin C-rich salad. The three kinds of pasta with the salad are also offered at the hotel’s restaurant Satsuki (Western cuisine) and are accompanied by a dessert of jelly and sherbert.

The Hotel New Otani Makuhari in the city of Chiba is five minutes from Kaihin-Makuhari Station on the JR Keiyo Line. For more information, visit https://www.newotani.co.jp/makuhari/stay/plan/telework-lunch/ (Japanese only) or call 043-297-7777.

Decadent springtime desserts for the home

A touch of the cherry blossom season can be brought home with a festive, seasonal tart on offer from the Imperial Hotel Osaka’s The Park takeout corner, available until April 30.

The fragrant sakura (cherry blossom) tart at ¥4,000 commemorates the 25th anniversary of the hotel’s opening in March 2021. Dusted with sugar and featuring a crumble-esque top, the tart is decorated with cherry blossoms while the flower’s petals and leaves have been worked into the dough.

The tart is one of many sweet creations on offer from the hotel, some of which require a reservation three days prior to pick-up. Of note are a popular Japanese-style shortcake decorated with strawberries and cream (¥4,940), also available by the slice (¥700), as well as an impressive chocolate cake (¥4,500). Finished with a coffee-flavored buttercream and glossy chocolate coating, the cake is infused with brandy syrup and its layers are sandwiched with a sweet chocolate ganache cream.

All prices include tax. The takeout corner of The Park lobby lounge is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Imperial Hotel Osaka is seven minutes from Sakuranomiya Station. All prices listed include tax and service charges. For more information on this promotion, visit https://www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/osaka/hotelshop/ or call 06-6881-1111.