Tokyo revealed: Adachi Market Days open the auction floor to locals

In the know: Katsunori Ouchi is president of Ouchi Shoten, a shop dealing in fresh fish and shellfish. An intermediate wholesaler at Adachi Market for over 30 years, he recommends the best buys of the day among marine products arriving from all over Japan.

Adachi Market can be found in the northeast corner of Tokyo, five minutes’ walk from Senju-Ohashi Station on the Keisei Main Line. While relatively unknown, it ranks second only to the Toyosu Market in trade volume among Tokyo fish markets. In hopes of reaching out to local residents, the market started holding Adachi Market Days six years ago.

As a wholesale market it ordinarily serves only professional buyers, but on these special days anybody can visit and shop. Especially popular is the tuna filleting event and subsequent sale of packaged tuna chunks held at Mikami Suisan.

Blink and you’ll miss it: A tuna gets filleted in front of customers at the Mikami Suisan shop in the Adachi Intermediate Wholesale Market building. The whole process takes only 15 minutes.

It’s exciting to watch the skilled staff expertly fillet a huge bluefin tuna weighing as much as 90 kilograms before your eyes. The performance starts as soon as a big enough crowd gathers, so it’s a good idea to go early.

Adachi Market Days: Adachi Market, Senju Hashidocho 50, Adachi-ku 120-0038; 9-11 a.m., second Saturday of every odd-numbered month except January, when it is held on the third Saturday; adachi-shijyo.or.jp (Japanese only)

One-stop shop: Occupying one of the largest spaces in the Adachi Intermediate Wholesale Market, Ouchi Shoten offers an impressive display of seafood and is constantly bustling with professional buyers as well as regular shoppers.

