A robot-staffed cafe in Shibuya creates a buzz

Sample newspaper article
ロボットが働くカフェが東京・渋谷でオープンし、話題になっている。人型ロボット「ペッパー」が接客し、掃除するのもロボットだ。
カフェの名称は「ペッパーパーラー」。昨年12月、東急プラザ渋谷に開業した。入り口では5台のペッパーがお出迎え。タッチパネルで人数や注文を受け付けるだけでなく、「元気はつらつ」「悩みが多そう」などと客の表情を読み取り、お薦めのメニューを紹介してくれる。
店内にはペッパーが”相席”するテーブルもあり、子どもや若い女性たちがロボットとの会話やゲームを楽しんでいる。高さ60センチほどの小さな人型ロボット「ナオ」は15分ごとに時報を知らせ、1時間おきに米国や中国をイメージしたダンスを披露。営業時間外にはAI掃除ロボットが、床をきれいにする。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
ロボット robot
働(はたら)く to work
カフェ cafe
東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo
渋谷 (しぶや) Shibuya
オープンする to open
話題(わだい)になる to cause a buzz
人型(ひとがた)ロボット humanoid robot
ペッパー Pepper
接客(せっきゃく)する to serve customers
掃除(そうじ)する to clean
名称 (めいしょう)name
ペッパーパーラー Pepper Parlor
昨年 (さくねん) last year
12月 (じゅうにがつ) December
東急(とうきゅう)プラザ渋谷 Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
開業(かいぎょう)する to open
入(い)り口(ぐち) entrance
5台 (ごだい) five units
出迎(でむか)える to greet
タッチパネル touch screen
人数 (にんずう) number of people
注文 (ちゅうもん) order
受(う)け付(つ)ける to take
～だけでなく not only～
元気(げんき)はつらつ high-spirited
悩(なや)み worry
～が多(おお)い full of ～
など and others, etc.
客 (きゃく) guest
表情 (ひょうじょう) facial expression
読(よ)み取(と)る to read
お薦(すす)めメニュー recommended dish
紹介(しょうかい)する to introduce
店内(てんない) inside the cafe
相席(あいせき)する to share a seat at a table
テーブル table
子(こ)ども child, children
若(わか)い young
女性(じょせい)たち women
会話 (かいわ) conversation
ゲーム game
楽(たのし)む to enjoy
高(たか)さ height
60センチ 60 centimeters
～ほど about ～
小(ちい)さな small
ナオ NAO
15分 (じゅうごふん) 15 minutes
～ごと every ～
時報 (じほう) time signal
知(し)らせる to signal
1時間 (いちじかん) one hour
～おき every～, at intervals of ～
米国 (べいこく) United States
中国 (ちゅうごく) China
～をイメージした in the image of ～
ダンス dance
披露 (ひろう) demonstration
営業時間外 (えいぎょうじかんがい) outside operating hours
床 (ゆか) floor
きれいにする to make pretty (to clean)
Quick questions
1) ペッパーパーラーでは、ロボットがどのようにメニューをお薦めしていますか？
2) 店内では何種類のロボットが働いていますか？
Translation
A cafe where robots work opened in Shibuya, Tokyo, and is creating a buzz. The humanoid robot “Pepper” serves customers, and (other) robots do the cleaning.
The cafe’s name is Pepper Parlor. Last December, it opened in Tokyu Plaza Shibuya. At the entrance, five Peppers greet (customers).
Not only do they take orders and check the number of people by touch screen, they also read customers’ facial expressions, such as “high-spirited” and “full of worries,” and introduce a recommended menu for them.
In the cafe, you can see tables where Peppers “share a seat,” and enjoy conversations and games with children and young women.
“Nao,” the small android with a height of around 60 centimeters, lets (guests) know the time every 15 minutes and demonstrates dances in the image of countries like America and China at hourly intervals. Outside the operating hours, AI cleaning robots clean the floors.
Answers
1) How do robots recommend meals at Pepper Cafe?
客の表情を読み取り、お勧めメニューを紹介する。
They read customers’ facial expressions and introduce them to a recommended menu.
2) How many kinds of robots are working at the cafe?
3種類。
Three kinds.