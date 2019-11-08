Katsushika Hokusai's remastered ukiyo-e masterpiece is on display at NTT Intercommunication Center

General | NEWS AND NOTES

Art gets a second life via digitized showcasing

NTT East Corp. has launched a project to preserve Japan’s cultural properties in an effort to conserve assets susceptible to damage from natural disasters or deterioration over time.

Under the project, the telecommunication firm plans to digitalize cultural properties, such as paintings, architecture and historical documents, and store the data on the firm’s server.

Using the data and advanced technology, such as projection mapping and virtual reality, NTT East hopes to create digital contents that can be distributed to museums and schools or companies and municipalities.

According to the firm, such a scheme will create more opportunities for people to enjoy the country’s valuable art, which is often shown publicly for a limited time under strict rules.

As part of the project, NTT East is currently holding “Digital × Hokusai,” an exhibition at NTT Intercommunication Center in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward, showcasing digitalized replicas of Katsushika Hokusai’s renowned “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” series housed at Yamanashi Prefectural Museum.

The exhibition displays 47 remastered ukiyo-e masterpieces, which even accurately recreate the texture of washi (traditional Japanese paper) fiber. Some of the works are equipped with a sensor that responds to viewer movement.

Also on display are 12 replicas of impressionist works, including “Woman with a Parasol” by Claude Monet.

“Digital × Hokusai” is scheduled to run through March 1, 2020, at NTT Intercommunication Center on the fourth floor of Tokyo Opera City Tower.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

The price of passion: Social entrepreneurs, such as those helping to farm fruit in Africa, are reporting burnout due to overwork and financial pressure.
Doing good is taking its toll on social entrepreneurs
P assionate and dedicated to the cause, businesses leaders on a mission to help society and the environment are increasingly coming up against an unexpected hurdle — burnout. Globa...
Fuchu celebrates 65th anniversary
In western Tokyo on Oct. 20, locals and visitors at the Fuchu Folk Parade danced in traditional garb to celebrate the city's 65th anniversary. The event included dozens of Japanese taiko
Festival to unveil new rose
The 47th Jiyugaoka Megami Festival will take place near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on Oct. 13 and 14. The festival will feature music, cultural events and shops in the fash...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Katsushika Hokusai's remastered ukiyo-e masterpiece is on display at NTT Intercommunication Center