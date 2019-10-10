Teams chosen for the World Bosai Forum

The Bosai Startups in Japan event, described as an “ideathon” focusing on disaster risk reduction, was held on Sept. 29 in Tokyo.

Under the slogan “Building a More Resilient Society,” it served as a pre-event for the World Bosai Forum (WBF). At the Bosai Startups, six teams were selected to represent Japan at WBF and discuss the future of global disaster prevention.

WBF is an international forum on disaster prevention, recovery and response scheduled for Nov. 9 to 12 in the city of Sendai, an area that was greatly affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake. During the event, officials and experts from the private and public sectors, as well as local residents, will cover issues including citizens’ access to and understanding of crucial information on reducing disaster-related losses.

While addressing participants, WBF Director General Kanayo Kousaka encouraged them to “share your creative ideas that will have a positive impact on the world.”