PHOTO BY World Bosai Forum

General | NEWS AND NOTES

Teams chosen for the World Bosai Forum

The Bosai Startups in Japan event, described as an “ideathon” focusing on disaster risk reduction, was held on Sept. 29 in Tokyo.

Under the slogan “Building a More Resilient Society,” it served as a pre-event for the World Bosai Forum (WBF). At the Bosai Startups, six teams were selected to represent Japan at WBF and discuss the future of global disaster prevention.

WBF is an international forum on disaster prevention, recovery and response scheduled for Nov. 9 to 12 in the city of Sendai, an area that was greatly affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake. During the event, officials and experts from the private and public sectors, as well as local residents, will cover issues including citizens’ access to and understanding of crucial information on reducing disaster-related losses.

While addressing participants, WBF Director General Kanayo Kousaka encouraged them to “share your creative ideas that will have a positive impact on the world.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Festival to unveil new rose
The 47th Jiyugaoka Megami Festival will take place near Jiyugaoka Station in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on Oct. 13 and 14. The festival will feature music, cultural events and shops in the fash...
Seiko's Block Cam allows TV viewers to experience the explosive starts of the world's top sprinters.
New tech enhances TV viewer experience
In athletics events where the start is critical to success, many fans have no perspective of what it's like to compete at such a high level. Seiko's new Block Cam technology changes that —...
NHK aims to share music and culture via J-pop
NHK World's Songs of Tokyo Festival 2019 served up crowd-pleasing performances by some of the most popular names in J-pop. "Songs of Tokyo" began in 2017 aiming to spread Japan's music a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

PHOTO BY World Bosai Forum