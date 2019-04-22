Train etiquette posters prove to be a hit overseas

Sample newspaper article

西武鉄道が、電車内の座席の占拠やホームでの「歩きスマホ」、駆け込み乗車など乗客のマナー向上を呼び掛けるために作成したポスターが、沿線ばかりか、海外でも反響を呼んでいる。

江戸時代の風俗を描いた「浮世絵」さながらの「電車内迷惑図絵」。ロンドンのビクトリア＆アルバート博物館は「日本の伝統と現代が調和し、素晴らしい」と評価して3月から展示。台湾で塾を運営する会社も「魅力を台湾でも伝えたい」と日本語の教科書に掲載した。お客さまサービス課の山本このみさんは「増加する訪日外国人客にも興味を持ってもらおうと企画した。課題だったマンネリ感を払拭できた」と話している。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

西武鉄道 (せいぶてつどう) Seibu Railway Co.

電車内 (でんしゃない) inside a train

座席 (ざせき) seat

占拠 (せんきょ) occupation

ホーム platform

歩(ある)きスマホ using a smartphone while walking

駆(か)け込(こ)み乗車(じょうしゃ) rushing onto a train

など and others

乗客 (じょうきゃく) passenger

マナー manners

向上 (こうじょう) improvement

呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to ask for, to call for

ために in order to

作成(さくせい)する to create

ポスター poster

沿線 (えんせん) along the line

AばかりかBでも not only A but also B

海外 (かいがい) abroad

反響(はんきょう)を呼(よ)ぶ to draw response

江戸時代 (えどじだい) Edo Period

風俗 (ふうぞく) manners and customs

描(えが)く to depict

浮世絵 (うきよえ) ukiyo-e wood block print

~さながらの just like~

迷惑 (めいわく) nuisance, annoyance

図絵 (ずえ) picture

ロンドン London

ビクトリア&アルバート博物館(はくぶつかん） Victoria and Albert Museum

日本 (にほん) Japan

伝統 (でんとう) tradition

現代 (げんだい) modernity

調和(ちょうわ)する to harmonize

素晴(すば)らしい wonderful

評価(ひょうか)する to commend

3月 (さんがつ) March

展示 (てんじ) exhibition

台湾 (たいわん) Taiwan

塾 (じゅく) cram school

運営(うんえい)する to run

会社 (かいしゃ) company

魅力 (みりょく) attractiveness, charm

伝(つた)える to convey, to introduce

日本語 (にほんご) Japanese

教科書 (きょうかしょ) textbook

掲載(けいさい)する put on

お客(きゃく)さま customer

サービス service

課 (か) division

山本(やまもと)このみ Konomi Yamamoto

増加(ぞうか)する to increase

訪日外国人客(ほうにちがいこくじんきゃく) foreign tourists in Japan

興味 (きょうみ) interest

持(も)つ to have

企画 (きかく) plan

課題 (かだい) challenge

マンネリ rut

感 (かん) sense

払拭(ふっしょく)する to get rid of

話(はな)す to say

Quick questions

1) 西武鉄道はなぜポスターを作成したのですか。

2) このポスターはなぜ海外でも反響を呼んでいるのですか。

Translation

Posters created by Seibu Railway Co. to call on passengers to use proper manners, such as to abstain from taking up too much space on the seats, using smartphones when walking on platforms or rushing onto the trains, are drawing attention not only along the train line but also abroad.

Titled “Pictures of Train Car Nuisances,” the posters look just like ukiyo-e woodblock prints that depict the manners and customs of the Edo Period. The Victoria and Albert Museum in London began exhibiting the posters in March, noting the interesting harmony between Japanese tradition and modernity. A company running cram schools in Taiwan also included the images in their Japanese-language textbooks to “convey their charm even to Taiwan.” “We wanted to attract interest from the growing number of overseas visitors,” said Konomi Yamamoto of Seibu’s customer service division. “The main challenge was to get out of a rut.”

Answers

1) Why did Seibu Railway Co. create the posters?

乗客のマナー向上を呼び掛けるため。

In order to call on passengers to improve their manners.

2) Why are these posters drawing attention abroad?

江戸時代の風俗を描いた浮世絵さながらであるため。

Because they’re like ukiyo-e depicting the manners and customs of the Edo Period.