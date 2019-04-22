Train etiquette posters prove to be a hit overseas

Sample newspaper article
西武鉄道が、電車内の座席の占拠やホームでの「歩きスマホ」、駆け込み乗車など乗客のマナー向上を呼び掛けるために作成したポスターが、沿線ばかりか、海外でも反響を呼んでいる。
江戸時代の風俗を描いた「浮世絵」さながらの「電車内迷惑図絵」。ロンドンのビクトリア＆アルバート博物館は「日本の伝統と現代が調和し、素晴らしい」と評価して3月から展示。台湾で塾を運営する会社も「魅力を台湾でも伝えたい」と日本語の教科書に掲載した。お客さまサービス課の山本このみさんは「増加する訪日外国人客にも興味を持ってもらおうと企画した。課題だったマンネリ感を払拭できた」と話している。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
西武鉄道 (せいぶてつどう) Seibu Railway Co.
電車内 (でんしゃない) inside a train
座席 (ざせき) seat
占拠 (せんきょ) occupation
ホーム platform
歩(ある)きスマホ using a smartphone while walking
駆(か)け込(こ)み乗車(じょうしゃ) rushing onto a train
など and others
乗客 (じょうきゃく) passenger
マナー manners
向上 (こうじょう) improvement
呼(よ)び掛(か)ける to ask for, to call for
ために in order to
作成(さくせい)する to create
ポスター poster
沿線 (えんせん) along the line
AばかりかBでも not only A but also B
海外 (かいがい) abroad
反響(はんきょう)を呼(よ)ぶ to draw response
江戸時代 (えどじだい) Edo Period
風俗 (ふうぞく) manners and customs
描(えが)く to depict
浮世絵 (うきよえ) ukiyo-e wood block print
~さながらの just like~
迷惑 (めいわく) nuisance, annoyance
図絵 (ずえ) picture
ロンドン London
ビクトリア&アルバート博物館(はくぶつかん） Victoria and Albert Museum
日本 (にほん) Japan
伝統 (でんとう) tradition
現代 (げんだい) modernity
調和(ちょうわ)する to harmonize
素晴(すば)らしい wonderful
評価(ひょうか)する to commend
3月 (さんがつ) March
展示 (てんじ) exhibition
台湾 (たいわん) Taiwan
塾 (じゅく) cram school
運営(うんえい)する to run
会社 (かいしゃ) company
魅力 (みりょく) attractiveness, charm
伝(つた)える to convey, to introduce
日本語 (にほんご) Japanese
教科書 (きょうかしょ) textbook
掲載(けいさい)する put on
お客(きゃく)さま customer
サービス service
課 (か) division
山本(やまもと)このみ Konomi Yamamoto
増加(ぞうか)する to increase
訪日外国人客(ほうにちがいこくじんきゃく) foreign tourists in Japan
興味 (きょうみ) interest
持(も)つ to have
企画 (きかく) plan
課題 (かだい) challenge
マンネリ rut
感 (かん) sense
払拭(ふっしょく)する to get rid of
話(はな)す to say
Quick questions
1) 西武鉄道はなぜポスターを作成したのですか。
2) このポスターはなぜ海外でも反響を呼んでいるのですか。
Translation
Posters created by Seibu Railway Co. to call on passengers to use proper manners, such as to abstain from taking up too much space on the seats, using smartphones when walking on platforms or rushing onto the trains, are drawing attention not only along the train line but also abroad.
Titled “Pictures of Train Car Nuisances,” the posters look just like ukiyo-e woodblock prints that depict the manners and customs of the Edo Period. The Victoria and Albert Museum in London began exhibiting the posters in March, noting the interesting harmony between Japanese tradition and modernity. A company running cram schools in Taiwan also included the images in their Japanese-language textbooks to “convey their charm even to Taiwan.” “We wanted to attract interest from the growing number of overseas visitors,” said Konomi Yamamoto of Seibu’s customer service division. “The main challenge was to get out of a rut.”
Answers
1) Why did Seibu Railway Co. create the posters?
乗客のマナー向上を呼び掛けるため。
In order to call on passengers to improve their manners.
2) Why are these posters drawing attention abroad?
江戸時代の風俗を描いた浮世絵さながらであるため。
Because they’re like ukiyo-e depicting the manners and customs of the Edo Period.