Ginza Cozy Corner’s sweet take on the ‘Summer Holidays’
Ginza Cozy Corner's Summer Holidays set.

|

Ginza Cozy Corner’s sweet take on the ‘Summer Holidays’

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Usually, when you go to a store or pop-up for limited-edition summer sweets, you have to pick just one new flavor. The Ginza Cozy Corner chain of bakeries, however, doesn’t want to limit anyone’s choice.

Cozy Corner’s Summer Holidays set offers a collection of nine seasonally appropriate and Instagram-friendly miniature cakes. Each box (¥2,100) features a mix of familiar flavors along with new ones that will be introduced when fall hits.

Given the short lifespan of the summer flavors, they should be your focus. The melon cake and Everlasting Summer pineapple tart deliver solid versions of their respective fruits, while the “Pool Cake” packs a peach, lychee and soda punch. The highlight — both for flavor and visuals — is the sunflower cake, which merges mango and pistachio for a vibrant bite.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Fresh and filling: One of the "long-life" sets at Emi no Mise. Stephen Mansfield
Kitchens of longevity: The culinary secrets of age-old Okinawa
At the outer zone of Japan's culinary firmament, Okinawa may be a little off-kilter for the prevailing fooderati, but the growing appeal of its cuisine is that, as many locals insist, "Okinawan ...
Kawahara's hassun (seasonal) course, hidden beneath a mulberry leaf.
Kawahara: Thrilling, exciting, game-changing kaiseki
Kawahara has only been up and running for a year and half but, in that time, owner-chef Kouji Kawahara has found loyal patrons and landed himself a Michelin star. Or, as he charmingly puts it, "...
House special: Otto Knot's waffles, covered in raspberry sauce and ice cream.
Otto Knot: Italian food, sailing knots and great waffles
The city of Takatsuki, halfway between Kyoto and Osaka, is served by two train lines and, in the densely packed area between the two, there's no shortage of cafes and bars. In early 2017...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ginza Cozy Corner's Summer Holidays set.

, , ,