Let’s discuss Tetsuya Komuro’s retirement

This week’s featured article

DAISUKE KIKUCHI, THE JAPAN TIMES

Music producer Tetsuya Komuro said on Jan. 19 he will retire from the industry following a recent magazine report about his alleged extramarital affair with a nurse.

“I decided to retire in order to take responsibility for this,” Komuro, 59, told a news conference in Tokyo, announcing the end of a lengthy career in which he produced several hits for J-pop artists including Namie Amuro.

“I apologize … I’ve made my wife Keiko, my family, fans, staff members and many others worried,” the musician said.

He also apologized for causing trouble to the woman with whom he reportedly had the affair.

Komuro’s 45-year-old wife is the lead singer of Globe. She had a stroke in 2011, and Komuro has been taking care of her while she deals with the after-effects.

According to the Shukan Bunshun magazine article published online on Jan. 17, Komuro had dalliances with a woman at a Tokyo hotel, and they visited each other’s homes in December and early January.

The magazine reported the woman was a nurse at a clinic where Komuro was taking a so-called garlic injection, a mainly vitamin-based treatment used to recover from exhaustion.

In the article, Komuro argued they were not necessarily in a relationship but admitted to sleeping with her in his room.

Komuro debuted in 1984 as a keyboardist for the three-member pop group TM Network. His career as a producer peaked in the 1990s amid the social phenomenon known as the “Komuro Boom.”

As a songwriter and composer, Komuro produced many of the influential pop acts of the era, including Amuro, Globe, TRF and Ryoko Shinohara. Many of their records sold millions of copies.

But his golden run came to an end in 2009, when the Osaka District Court sentenced Komuro to a suspended three-year prison term for swindling an investor out of ¥500 million in 2006 by attempting to sell copyrights for songs he no longer owned.

He made a comeback around 2010 and toured nationwide with TM Network in 2014 to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.

“I would like to sincerely thank my fans for supporting me for such a long time — about 35 years,” Komuro said in a post on his official website Friday.

First published in The Japan Times on Jan. 20.

Warm up

One-minute chat about music.

Game

Collect words related to “gossip,” e.g., scandal, magazine, paparazzi.

New words

1) alleged: claimed but not always proven, e.g., “He is the suspect in the alleged crime.”

2) dalliance: brief romantic encounter, e.g., “I had a few dalliances in my youth.”

Guess the headline

Famed p_ _ _ _ _ _ _ Tetsuya Komuro quits music industry over alleged a_ _ _ _ _

Questions

1) What did Komuro apologize for?

2) What is the situation regarding his wife?

3) How long has he been in the music business?

Let’s discuss the article

1) What is your favorite music?

2) What do you think about his retirement?

3) What do you think about recent trends in the reporting of gossip?

Reference

一時代を築き上げた音楽プロデューサーが、突然そのキャリアに幕を閉じました。報じられたスキャンダルの内容については否定したものの、報道を受けての引退にその音楽を知る人々は驚いているようです。流行り廃りはあっても記憶に残る音楽があるという人は多いでしょう。CDからストリーミングへ、音楽との向き合い方も変わっていく中でどのような音楽が私たちの生活を彩っていくのでしょうか。朝の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。