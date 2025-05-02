Tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise. A terror attack against tourists late last month threatens to bring the two countries, each the possessor of a nuclear arsenal, to the brink of war. Cooler heads must prevail.

On April 22, militants attacked tourists in Pahalgam, a mountain resort in Indian-administered Kashmir. Twenty-six people were killed, 25 of them Indians and the other a Nepali national. No group has claimed responsibility for the murders, but Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that the militants had “cross-border linkages,” implying that they were from Pakistan.

Police said that two of the three suspects were Pakistani nationals and identified them as “LeT terrorists,” a reference to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based group that was responsible for the deaths of 175 people, including nine of the attackers, in Mumbai in 2008, one of the worst terrorist attacks in Indian history. At first a little-known group, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the incident but it subsequently denied any involvement. (The group is thought to be an offshoot of LeT.) The Pakistan government has condemned the killings and denied that it too had any connection to the attack.

The Indian reaction has been fierce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised “the whole world, India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers,” and vowed that “Pahalgam will not go unpunished.” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pledged to deliver a “very loud response” to those behind the attack, adding that “We will not only reach those who perpetrated this act, we will even reach those who, sitting behind the scenes, conspired to carry out such nefarious activities on Indian soil.”

Anger is widespread. The spokesperson for the opposition Indian National Congress said that it was “time to teach Pakistan a lesson they don’t forget.” News media and social media demanded action against the attackers, their backers and in some cases, all Muslims. There are reported to have been attacks on Kashmiri students in other states.

In Kashmir, Indian forces have destroyed nine homes, conducted at least 60 raids and detained at least 2,000 people. New military checkpoints have been set up and armed forces have exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC), a heavily militarized border that separates Indian- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir; no one was reported hurt and both sides blamed the other.

The number of diplomats from each country has been cut and military advisers expelled or withdrawn. Ominously, Modi said that the army had been given “operational freedom” to respond to the attack. The government of Pakistan warned earlier this week that it had “credible intelligence” that India would soon launch military strikes and warned that it would respond “assuredly and decisively.”

While a military strike would be a dangerous escalation, it is not without precedent. After a 2019 attack by Kashmiri militants, in which suicide bombers killed 40 Indian soldiers, the Indian air force struck targets in Pakistan that it claimed were terrorist training camps and the two countries engaged in aerial combat above the LoC.

Pakistan has called for a third-party investigation into the attack and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his country “is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.” While that is a potential path for de-escalation, it is likely to be rejected by India. Islamabad has long sought to internationalize the dispute over Kashmir and this could begin that process. As the attack occurred during the visit to India by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, there is speculation that it was intended to draw international attention to the issue. (Similar assaults were launched during other high-profile visits.)

The root of this fight is the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been part of India since it and Pakistan both won independence from Britain in 1947. Bloody partition followed and Pakistan, an Islamic state, has claimed that Kashmir rightfully belongs to it. India counters that Kashmir freely chose to be part of India and is a vital part of its multireligion mosaic.

Tensions have increased since 2019, not only because of the terror attack but because the Indian government also that year revoked Kashmir’s semiautonomous status and cracked down on dissent. There have been accusations of widespread human rights abuses, such as arbitrary detention and extrajudicial killings, by Indian security forces. India denies all charges.

As Dalbir Ahlawat explained in yesterday’s Japan Times, the attack undermined the Indian government’s claim that the territory was returning to normal. Central to that effort is opening the region to tourism. The government plans to open a new railroad that would more tightly couple Kashmir to the rest of the country and help spur development.

The prospect of conflict is real. The two countries have fought three wars over the territory, but all were before each acquired nuclear capabilities. Since then, there have been multiple terrorist attacks by groups that India claims and much of the world believes are supported by Pakistan. Periodic skirmishes have also occurred like that of 2019.

A significant distinction between this crisis and those of the past is the Indian government’s decision, in the wake of the attack, to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which governs the use of water resources in the Indus river system by the two countries, the first time this momentous step has been taken. Pakistan depends on those waters for 80% of its agriculture and one-third of its electricity generation, and has warned that any move to limit water flows would be considered “an act of war.”

In response, Pakistan has said that it has withdrawn from the Simla Agreement, a 1972 framework for resolving disputes bilaterally. Among its provisions, that agreement also established the Line of Control.

World leaders condemned the attack. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to “de-escalate tensions” in separate phone calls to senior officials in each country. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent his Indian counterpart, Modi, a message expressing “heartfelt solidarity” with his country and “sincere condolences” to the victims and their families, a note and sentiment that was repeated by Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

Some form of military retaliation is almost certain. That should be the end of the kinetic action, however. The two countries’ proximity and the destructive power of their arsenals should prevent more drawn-out responses. But that requires each government to cap the emotion that can easily dominate decision-making. Clear calculation — and avoidance of actions that can be misinterpreted or misunderstood — is essential.

The Japan Times Editorial Board