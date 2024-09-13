In his signature black turtleneck and blue jeans, Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first multitouch iPhone in 2007, with the proud declaration, “Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything.”

That’s great marketing copy — and even better when it turns out to be true.

The touchscreen smartphone is now our ubiquitous companion, and with each new product release, phone makers unveil new innovations supported by longer-lasting batteries and mightier chips. When connected to the cloud, these minicomputers become even more game-changing, allowing us to capture and share our life and our creations with the world.