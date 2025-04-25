Sasuke Haraguchi is in high demand, and he’s not sure how he’s able to manage it.

“I always just get things done before they’re due,” the 21-year-old electronic artist tells The Japan Times from a cafe underneath his apartment near Yoyogi Station, a spot he comes to when he needs a change of scenery. On this rainy afternoon in early April, he has 10 imminent deadlines.

“I don’t know when I started getting busy ... but I do remember the times I wasn’t busy,” he says with a laugh.