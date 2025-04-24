Gripping paintbrush and crayon, the artist known as "Thumbelina" splodges and splats with merry abandon, the 1-year-old star of a Tokyo exhibition that goes on way past her bedtime.
Abstract paintings by the toddler are on sale for ¥33,000 ($230) at her debut show at the Decameron gallery, tucked above a bar in the red-light district Kabukicho.
Thumbelina's vivid style is "babyish but mysteriously dexterous," says gallery director Dan Isomura, who also played matchmaker to the toddler's parents.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.