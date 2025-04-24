Gripping paintbrush and crayon, the artist known as "Thumbelina" splodges and splats with merry abandon, the 1-year-old star of a Tokyo exhibition that goes on way past her bedtime.

Abstract paintings by the toddler are on sale for ¥33,000 ($230) at her debut show at the Decameron gallery, tucked above a bar in the red-light district Kabukicho.

Thumbelina's vivid style is "babyish but mysteriously dexterous," says gallery director Dan Isomura, who also played matchmaker to the toddler's parents.