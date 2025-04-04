Around 100 authors on Thursday protested outside the London headquarters of Meta, accusing the U.S. tech giant of "stealing" content to train its Artificial Intelligence models.

Writers chanted "Meta, Meta, book thieves" as they made their way to the Meta building, with some carrying placards reading, "I'd write a sign but you'd steal it" and "Get the Zuck off our books," in reference to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A U.S. court filing earlier this year alleged that Zuckerberg approved the company using the online library "LibGen," which provides access to copyrighted works and contains more than 7.5 million books.