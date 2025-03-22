One New Year’s Eve, novelist Genki Kawamura’s grandmother seemed to think he was a child back in school. He was over 35 years old at the time. On a separate occasion, she forgot his name.
Inspired by her battle with Alzheimer's disease, he went on to write “One Hundred Flowers,” a thoughtful portrayal of a woman suffering from dementia that is both moving and authentic, drawing on his own experiences.
One Hundred Flowers, by Genki Kawamura. Translated by Cathy Hirano. 288 pages. ITHACA PRESS, Fiction.
