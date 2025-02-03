Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, who was hugely popular across Asia for her leading role in the 2001 television drama "Meteor Garden," has died from a respiratory illness, local media reported Monday. She was 48.

Hsu passed away after developing pneumonia during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday, the younger of her two sisters was quoted as saying.

"My dearest and kindest sister Barbie Hsu sadly left us due to influenza complications that led to pneumonia," the younger Hsu said in a statement shared by her agent and reported by the semi-official Central News Agency. "I'm grateful to have been her sister in this lifetime, to take care of each other, accompany each other, I will forever be thankful to her and miss her."