The cast gathered in the recording studio, taking turns at the microphones as animated scenes from one of Japan’s most beloved television cartoons played on screens in front of them. Midori Kato, 85, was the only gray-haired head in the room. She closed her eyes, appearing to doze for a moment until it was her character’s turn. She stepped up to a microphone, her shoulders slightly stooped and her gnarled hands grasping the paper script.

But when she opened her mouth to speak, it was with a cheerful, slightly nasal twang: the voice of a 24-year-old stay-at-home mother. To generations of Japanese, she is Sazae-san, the titular character of the world’s longest-running animated television series.

Since "Sazae-san” began airing on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. in 1969, Kato has voiced the bossy but kind, absent-minded woman who is forever sheepish about some mishap. Kato was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for the longest career as a voice actor for the same character in an animated TV series. She is the only remaining member of the original cast, and its oldest.