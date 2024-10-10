Every three years, Tokyo’s most trusted art dealers select some of the rarest items from private collections and exhibit them at the Antique Dealers’ Fair & Exhibition in Tokyo, Japan’s oldest art fair, according to the Tokyo Art Club. This weekend, the event returns 60 years after first launching for its 22nd iteration.

The event was first held under the patronage of Prince Mikasa in 1964 to coincide with that year’s Tokyo Olympics. The foreword of the inaugural catalog promised “an opportunity for visitors to the Games not only to see, but also to acquire worthy antique objects of art.” The event, still held at the Tokyo Art Club, also marks the 100th anniversary of the Tokyo Art Dealer Association.