Influential Japanese artist and graphic designer Keiichi Tanaami passed away at age of 88 on Aug. 9.

Tanaami died from complications related to myelodysplastic syndrome, a condition that he was being treated for since late June.

Gallerist Shinji Nanzuka announced the news on Tuesday, saying that a private funeral attended only by close relatives and associates had been held earlier this month. A public memorial will be held at a later date.