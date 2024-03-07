A Korean-Canadian director's debut feature film — a quiet romance exploring time, longing and lost chances — has arrived in South Korea for theatrical release after garnering two Oscar nominations.

Ever since South Korea's "Parasite" became the first non-English language film to win a best picture Oscar in 2020, works by Korean diaspora filmmakers have witnessed a significant surge in global interest.

Celine Song's "Past Lives" comes alongside the critical success of other works featuring the Korean experience overseas, such as "Minari," "Pachinko" and the Netflix series "Beef."