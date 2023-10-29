Sixty-nine years after Godzilla first rose from the depths of the ocean, fueled by rage at humanity and radioactivity from a nuclear test gone awry, he rises again. Not only will the monster storm into cinemas on Nov. 3 with the release of “Godzilla Minus One,” but this month brought the English translation of two novellas for the legions of Godzilla fans across the globe to enjoy.

With “Godzilla and Godzilla Raids Again” by Shigeru Kayama, devotees can finally read in English the two stories that together fully articulate the intentions behind the creation of Japan’s most infamous kaijū (monster). The novellas were published in 1955 in Japan, a year after the premiere of the original “Godzilla” film.