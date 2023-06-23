Based on a manga by Makoto Ojiro, Chihiro Ikeda’s heartstring-tugging teen romance “Insomniacs After School” addresses a woefully underserved market: the unfortunates for whom a good night’s sleep is the impossible dream.

As a recovering insomniac, I sympathized with the film’s protagonists — the nerdy Ganta Nakami (Daiken Okudaira) and the bubbly Isaki Magari (Nana Mori) — high schoolers who bond over their chronic sleeplessness.

As a former high school teacher, however, I was surprised to see both Ganta and Isaki stay upright through droning lessons: The usual posture for sleep-deprived students in this country is head on desk.