  • Yulia Skogoreva’s KG+ International Portfolio Award-winning project 'Salt and Tears' features female sumo wrestlers in the ring. | © YULIA SKOGOREVA
    Yulia Skogoreva’s KG+ International Portfolio Award-winning project “Salt and Tears” features female sumo wrestlers in the ring. | © YULIA SKOGOREVA

When Kyoto-based photo festival Kyotographie first launched in 2012, founders Lucille Reyboz and Yusuke Nakanishi expected satellite events to sprout up organically around the city as they had for similar events like France’s Paris Photo in the form of Offprint and Polycopies.

Nothing materialized, sothe couple decided to launch KG+ in 2013 with the aim of discovering and supporting up-and-coming photographers and curators from all over the world.

Just as Kyotographie has grown over the years, increasing the number of artists it features and adding the offshoot music festival Kyotophonie, KG+ has also expanded to encompass three divided brackets: KG+, KG+ Special and KG+ Select.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW