When Kyoto-based photo festival Kyotographie first launched in 2012, founders Lucille Reyboz and Yusuke Nakanishi expected satellite events to sprout up organically around the city as they had for similar events like France’s Paris Photo in the form of Offprint and Polycopies.

Nothing materialized, sothe couple decided to launch KG+ in 2013 with the aim of discovering and supporting up-and-coming photographers and curators from all over the world.

Just as Kyotographie has grown over the years, increasing the number of artists it features and adding the offshoot music festival Kyotophonie, KG+ has also expanded to encompass three divided brackets: KG+, KG+ Special and KG+ Select.