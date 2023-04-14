The famous theme music from Nintendo’s classic Super Mario Bros. game will be archived by the Library of Congress as part of its permanent collection, the U.S. library said Wednesday.

The theme is part of the latest selection of 25 recordings to join the library’s National Recording Registry as audio treasures worthy of preservation based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in U.S. recorded sound heritage.

It marks the first time for video game music to join the registry and is one of the few pieces in the registry created by a Japanese composer.