Babymetal knows how to put on a show. J-pop’s youngest headbangers have spent the past decade translating idol ideas into the heavy metal vernacular, performing arena gigs and wowing fans around the world. It was inevitable, then, that they would reach the summit of rock indulgence: the concept album.
Don’t dwell too much on the story embedded in “The Other One,” Babymetal’s fourth full-length album and first since 2019. There’s something about parallel universes in a digital realm called “the Metalverse” that can only be truly explained if you bought a ¥15,000 trading card, maybe?
