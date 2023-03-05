The animated film “The First Slam Dunk,” a huge hit in Japan, became the most-watched Japanese movie ever in South Korea on Sunday.

The movie was released in South Korea on Jan. 4 and had a total audience of about 3,798,000 as of Saturday. More than 20,000 people bought tickets on Sunday morning, pushing the total above the 3,803,000 who watched “Your Name.,” which was released in 2017.

The milestone comes amid the current momentum of improving bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea.