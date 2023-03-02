  • SHARE

Slow cinema, which is characterized by long takes and minimalism in everything from plot twists to musical cues, has its critics, who accuse its practitioners of using the style as a ready-made ticket to critical acceptance and festival invitations. Audiences, however, are more likely to fall into a coma.

In her first feature as a director, “In Her Room,” Chihiro Ito creatively reworks the slow cinema template. The film may be without music for its entire running time, save a children’s song that one character sings, but it is also not a fast cure for insomnia.

Scripted by Ito from her own novel, this relationship drama unfolds in a dreamscape that is by turns erotic, bizarre and unsettling. If Room 237 in “The Shining” gave you the heebie-jeebies, you’ll be prepped for the jolts awaiting you in Ito’s Room 101.

