In a year when moviegoers returned en masse to big-budget spectacles — and skipped nearly everything else — Oscar voters on Tuesday spread nominations remarkably far and wide.

The blockbuster sequels “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with $3.5 billion in combined ticket sales worldwide, were recognized in the best picture category. “Elvis,” an old-fashioned musical biopic (draped in Baz Luhrmann bling) heard its name called alongside the newfangled “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Additional nominations went to the ultrasophisticated “Tár,” which took in a scant $6 million in theaters; the German-language “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a streaming-service entry; “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a dark comedy about a frayed friendship; Steven Spielberg’s memory piece, “The Fabelmans”; the sexual assault drama “Women Talking,” set in an isolated religious colony; and a satire about the superrich, “Triangle of Sadness.”

Eight films received five or more nominations. “Everything Everywhere” had the most, with 11. “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” each had nine.