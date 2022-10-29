New York – Jerry Lee Lewis, a scandal-generating kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre’s sound, died on Friday. He was 87 years old.
Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic “Great Balls of Fire” died of natural causes, his publicist said.
