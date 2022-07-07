  • SHARE

It isn’t your typical wellness retreat. On an otherwise deserted island, two men and a woman spend their days engaged in a rigorous regime designed to purge them of all earthly desires. They meditate, analyze each others’ dreams, attempt to cultivate telepathy and eat a strictly — albeit haphazardly — controlled diet.

They’re members of a cult, the Smiley Life Center, which explains the cheerful emoticon designs adorning the regulation-issue T-shirts that each of them wears. Real names are forbidden: They know each other simply as “Chairman” (Shohei Uno), “Vice-chairman” (Yui Kitamura) and “Operator” (Hayato Isomura), the lowliest member of this peculiar little clan.

