  • In 'Belle,' a teenager expresses grief, pain and anger even as her alter ego is the reigning pop star of the cyberworld. | © 2021 STUDIO CHIZU
    In “Belle,” a teenager expresses grief, pain and anger even as her alter ego is the reigning pop star of the cyberworld. | © 2021 STUDIO CHIZU
  • SHARE

At a time of widespread debate over the depiction of women in film, top Japanese animators have long been creating female heroes who are more layered and complex than many of their American counterparts. They have faults and weaknesses and tempers as well as strengths and talents. They’re not properties or franchises; they’re characters the filmmakers believe in.

Like many teenagers, Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda’s “Belle” (2021) has a life online that overshadows her daily existence: her alter ego, the title character, is the reigning pop diva of the cyberworld of U. In real life, Suzu is an introverted high school student in a flyspeck town — even her best friend calls her “a country bumpkin.” But she still wins sophisticated listeners, as her music reflects the love and pain she has experienced, especially since the death of her mother, who drowned saving a child from a flooded river.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,