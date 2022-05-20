If singer-songwriter Vicke Blanka could travel back in time and give himself one piece of advice, he’d tell himself, “Cut down on the video games.”

“Five years ago, I was playing games about 50% of the time, creating music about 50% of the time,” he tells The Japan Times over a Zoom call. He’s sitting in a blue gaming chair and speaking into a mic-and-camera setup that is the standard for livestreaming platforms like Twitch, which he has used to broadcast himself playing Fortnite and other popular titles.