The J-horror films best known overseas tend to update traditional kaidan (Japanese ghost story) tropes to the present. Thus the vengeful female ghosts of yore end up haunting a VHS tape (“The Ring,” 1998), a suburban house (“Ju-on: The Grudge,” 2002) or a cellphone (“One Missed Call,” 2003).

But scary Japanese movies also take inspiration from so-called true stories of horrific happenings. The latest is “Bldg. N,” a shocker based on paranormal incidents that allegedly occurred at an apartment building in Gifu Prefecture in 2000. Scripted and directed by genre veteran Yosuke Goto, the film features rattling silverware, flickering TV screens and other poltergeist activity that the media reported in lurid detail at the time.

“Bldg. N” also covers territory previously explored by “Midsommar,” Ari Aster’s 2019 hit about a group of American grad students who fall into the clutches of a pagan cult in Sweden. But whereas Aster’s film had certain historical and cultural bonafides, Goto’s horror flick comes to resemble the logic-free ghost stories kids tell around campfires, with the shocks more ridiculous than frightening.

Bldg. N ( N Go-to ) Rating







2.5 out of 5 Run Time 103 mins. Language Japanese Opens Now showing

The director has the perfect lead, however, in Minori Hagiwara, who made her breakthrough as the fiery title character of Ryutaro Ninomiya’s 2020 “Midori on the Brink.” In “Bldg. N,” she once again impresses with her fierce-eyed intensity in a performance of full-bore commitment. However, even Hagiwara can’t sell the film’s more preposterous bits.

The film centers on Shiori (Hagiwara), a college student suffering from thanatophobia — an extreme fear of death — which not only disturbs her sleep but also makes her question the meaning of her own existence. How can you fully live when you’re all-too aware of your approaching demise?

Nonetheless, she joins two classmates, her ex-boyfriend Keita (Yuki Kura) and his current girlfriend Maho (Kasumi Yamaya), on an expedition to film an abandoned rural danchi (public-housing complex) where spooky goings-on have been reported.

Soon after they enter the grounds, they are approached by a menacing-looking caretaker who, on hearing Shiori’s lie about looking for a place to live, becomes friendly and escorts them to a decaying empty apartment.

He also introduces them to the strangely happy residents, who invite the trio to stay for a welcome party. There they meet Kanako (Mariko Tsutsui), a woman with an eerie, insinuating air who says the danchi is crawling with ghosts. “We live together with them,” she says to Shiori, smiling. “We should understand them.” On cue, the walls begin rattling, as if the spectral inhabitants are announcing their presence. Everyone flees the party room and one of the trio’s new acquaintances leaps over a rail to her death.

Clearly, this is time for the protagonists to hit the road, but they decide to stay the night. Shiori, a skeptic who believes the supernatural phenomena are fake, wants to investigate further, with the camera running.

From this point, the film devolves into the absurd, since it never convincingly answers the question of why, with safety so close, Shiori and the others linger at the danchi, especially after it becomes obvious that Kanako is the leader of a bizarre death cult. “Bldg. N” provides an excellent example of what critic Roger Ebert called “the idiot plot” — that is, a plot sustained solely by the fact that key characters are idiots.

Given the scene in which the diminutive Shiori subdues a knife-wielding guy twice her size, she is also incredibly brave. But “incredible” in the sense of “impossible to believe.”

