Can you remember what you did last Tuesday? You might, without giving it much thought, just answer, “Nothing much.” If pressed for specifics, you might opt for the slightly more detailed, “I drove to work, went to the supermarket, got home, made dinner, watched TV and fell asleep.” You may even feel somewhat annoyed at being asked to recall what was surely an average day like any other.

“Our lives aren’t just special events, right? Most of our lives are just … mundane things we take for granted — things that need to get done, maybe not things we want to do,” says American artist and molecular biologist Arthur Huang, who adds that this is actually a big part of who we are.

Arthur Huang’s drawings are made up of abstract designs that he believes tap into his unconscious memory. | © YURI UDAGAWA

Seven years ago, he decided to turn his art into an everyday routine by using the time he spent sitting on the train while commuting to work each morning to create a series of more than 2,000 “daily drawings,” some of which are now on display at the swanky ANA InterContinental Tokyo in the neighborhood of Akasaka as part of “The Quartet,” an exhibition put on by Art Platform Tokyo.

The exhibition comprises three floors worth of artwork by Huang and three other artists: Masako Kobayashi, Cyoko Tamai and Taku Bannai. What unites these four individuals are the inventive ways in which they utilize paper as a medium: Kobayashi is a paper sculptor who finds inspiration in her favorite literature, such as Jules Verne’s “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” and Raymond Chandler’s “The Long Goodbye.” Bannai, meanwhile, is known for his minimalist collages, and Tamai deconstructs paper down to its fibers to remake it into new and daring pieces.

Huang, 49, has worked in a variety of mediums, including digital art, but he prefers the permanency of paper — “There’s something I enjoy about doing it analog.” And he has been described as a conceptual artist who blends creativity with scientific rigor.

The term “conceptual art” is somewhat nebulous but generally taken to mean a work that is created according to a certain idea or intention, as opposed to pure aesthetics. In Huang’s case, it is art done with the intent to study one’s own subconscious by simply taking pen to paper every day without any consideration for what the final product will be. However, this does not mean that the art drawn by Huang’s unconscious mind is completely random. The evidence to that lies in 66 distinct markings that he discovered to be consistent across many of his pieces.

“There are certain things now, where my hand automatically does this,” he says, referring to the intricate spirals and loops that can be seen in many of his pieces. In the future, he hopes to decode the meaning behind the markings and use them as data to create even more artistic works.

Huang’s drawings are made up of abstract designs that he believes tap into his unconscious memory. The usage of different kinds of memory is a prevalent theme throughout his body of work, connecting to his keen interest in neuroscience. For example, “automatic drawing,” as popularized by surrealist artists in the early 20th century, can demonstrate the difference between creating art according to a person’s explicit or implicit memory. The specifics are a bit complicated, but essentially implicit memory relates to skills (being able to ride a bike) and explicit memory has to do with facts and dates (the memory of getting a bike for your birthday). Now, imagine if you could ride said bike without any conscious destination in mind — where would your muscle memory take you?

An example of the style of drawings hanging at the ANA InterContinental Tokyo.

In addition to these individual works are pen and ink collages that incorporate up to a month’s worth of Huang’s mental journeys. These drawings are done on larger panels but still feature the same attention to detail with intricate brushwork and fine detail on the markings present.

Huang is not only interested in the inner workings of his own mind, but that of others’ minds as well. To this end he facilitates his own workshops to show how a person’s art can provide a window into their unconscious mind. Participants re-create Huang’s memory experiments and make their own artwork.

“I think the workshops are really great for me to share my work, but to also get new ideas and to see how people take the ideas and change it,” he says.

In a world where art is enjoyed and critiqued instead of being peer-reviewed, you need not always follow methodology to the letter; at a certain point the science behind a creation ends and what we call “art” is born.

“At the beginning of these projects, I was very rigorous,” Huang says, “And then, over the course of time, the imperfection of being human comes in.”

Just as imperfections can define a work of art, the parts of our lives that may seem boring are in fact what define us as people and, as the exhibition shows, can create a lot of beauty in the process.

“The Quartet” runs till May 8 at the ANA InterContinental Tokyo on the first, second and third floors. For more information, visit artplatform.tokyo.

