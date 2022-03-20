Novelist Natsume Soseki is the influential figure behind such Japanese classics as “Kokoro,” “Botchan” and “I Am a Cat,” and a recent study of his literary and theoretical works feels fresh and timely as a reflection of not only the author’s time but our own.

A Fictional Commons: Natsume Soseki and the Properties of Modern Literature, by Michael Bourdaghs

240 pages

DUKE UNIVERSITY PRESS



In “A Fictional Commons: Natsume Soseki and the Properties of Modern Literature,” scholar Michael Bourdaghs traces how Soseki (1867-1916) reconfigures the idea of humanity’s “commons” — how we divide up our common land and resources as a community. Bourdaghs argues that Soseki imagines, both in his fiction and his literary theory, a different kind of economy and a different way of sharing and belonging within a society as an alternative to what was becoming the economic norm — capitalism.

Bourdaghs points out that the sociological connection is natural: Soseki was born a year before the start of the Meiji Restoration, during which Japan entered a period of modernization as systems of property and ownership underwent sweeping reforms. These changes reflected the world at the birth of the 20th century, where the West led the way on a dominating capitalistic path that determined everything from economics to culture, dividing up resources into complex systems of property. Now, as more and more people question the extremes of capitalism, Bourdaghs’ study of Soseki adds a fascinating lens for further examining other works of literature.

Bourdaghs positions Soseki as a quiet maverick who used his pen and creativity to imagine change within the constrictive, patriarchal systems of property control. Under Bourdaghs’ guidance through several of Soseki’s key works, we see how Soseki fills the pages of his novels with challenges to the status quo. Through this critical lens, many of Soseki’s familiar characters are transformed. Bourdaghs shows that, from the playful satire on investments in “I Am a Cat” to the shadowy hierarchies within “The Gate,” all of Soseki’s plots hinge on property ownership in some way, with conflicts arising when someone dies or claims to assets within a family are called into question. These plot developments lead to larger questions of the individual and identity: Do we ever truly have ownership over ourselves and our actions?

One powerful example is Bourdaghs’ analysis of Shizu, the woman at the center of “Kokoro.” She is a pivotal character in the novel who is never given the opportunity to tell — or even know — her own story. Her name literally means “silence” in Japanese, yet Bourdaghs makes it clear that Soseki created Shizu to reimagine Japanese patriarchal culture. In the novel, she is afforded a rare status in Japanese society at that time: a woman who is a financially independent property owner and likely inheritor to her husband’s fortune as a female head of household.

In “A Fictional Commons,” Bourdaghs reveals Soseki’s sharp mind, ever wrestling with the most important sociological issue of his time. Through this book, Bourdagh also reminds us that the role of literature is to rethink what is possible — and thereby literally rewrite the world.