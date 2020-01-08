Akiko Ando's "Someone is Turning on The Light" (2019) | © AKIKO ANDO, COURTESY OF LEE SAYA

Art / Openings In Tokyo

'Garden'

LEE SAYA

by Yukari Tanaka

Jan. 11-Feb. 23

After graduating from Tokyo Polytechnic University with a degree in design, Akiko Ando began her career as an illustrator. She has contributed to shop displays at the Lumine department store in Ikebukuro, illustrated books and created designs for CD sleeves.

Combining bright watercolors with collaged textures, Ando uses cutouts of illustrations and paintings that depict portraits, plants, pottery and other everyday subjects.

Through the theme of “light, play and freedom,” this solo exhibition showcases Ando’s miniature gardens — a collection of works for which multiple images have been recomposed in a single box to tell different stories.

Lee Saya; 3-14-2 Shimomeguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo. Fudomae Stn. 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Sun. till 5 p.m.). Free. Closed Mon., Tue., holidays. 03-6881-4389; www.leesaya.jp

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ART STORIES

'Open Possibilities: There is Not Only One Neat Way to Imagine Our Futures'
Jan. 11-March 1 Over the past couple of decades, the influence of the worldwide spread of information has raised questions and concerns about how globalization could lead to a h...
Foliate-rimmed dish with design of chrysanthemums in Ko-Imari style (18th century)
'The Appeal of Ko-Imari and Nabeshima'
Jan. 10-March 29 Ko-Imari and Nabeshima porcelain items have both been highly valued by powerful historical leaders. Characterized by a gold-painted style called ki...
"S/N" by Dumb Type
'Dumb Type': When actions speak the loudest
Technology forces us to consider the meaning of being human. The media art collective Dumb Type explores this and related topics with thought-provoking performances and installations in Japan and a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Akiko Ando's "Someone is Turning on The Light" (2019) | © AKIKO ANDO, COURTESY OF LEE SAYA